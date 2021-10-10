Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,105 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

