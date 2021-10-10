Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,353 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

