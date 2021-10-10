Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,794 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,506,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.