Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

