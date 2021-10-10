Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.43 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

