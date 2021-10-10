Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

