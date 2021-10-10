Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 177.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $643.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $697.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.