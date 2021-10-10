Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

NYSE:UHS opened at $130.43 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.