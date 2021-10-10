Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 123.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in KLA by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLAC opened at $326.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

