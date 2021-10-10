Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $21,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

