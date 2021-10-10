Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 411,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 309,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 240,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 154.3% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 301,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,133 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

