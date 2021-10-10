Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in New Relic by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,456,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

