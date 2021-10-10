Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

PDD stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

