Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,017 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.