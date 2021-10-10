Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

