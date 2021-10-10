Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,678 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

