Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,256 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

