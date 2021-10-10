Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,799 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $139.66 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

