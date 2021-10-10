Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.36. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

