Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

