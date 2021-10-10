Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,648 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

