Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,466 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

