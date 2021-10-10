BOMB Price Reaches $2.38 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $297,725.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,391.29 or 0.99934206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00491277 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,738 coins and its circulating supply is 902,950 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.