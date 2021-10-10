BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,450.00 (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $27,450.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00216890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097872 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BAG is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

