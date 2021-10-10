Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $489,960.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

