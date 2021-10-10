BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $61,832.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

