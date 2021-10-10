Boosted Finance Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $124,077.29 and approximately $102,306.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

