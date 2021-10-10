Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00348201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.