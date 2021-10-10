Boston Partners Buys 20,309 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NOG opened at $26.00 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

