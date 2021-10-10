Boston Partners Buys Shares of 9,848 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $46,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.89. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

