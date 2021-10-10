Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBK opened at $107.35 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

