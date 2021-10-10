Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

