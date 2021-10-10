Boston Partners Decreases Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of SP Plus worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SP Plus by 74.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 211,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

