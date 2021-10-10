Boston Partners Decreases Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,585 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.74% of USA Truck worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $170.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

