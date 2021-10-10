Boston Partners Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,438 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Celestica worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Celestica Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

