Boston Partners Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.27 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

