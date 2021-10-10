Boston Partners Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

PLYM stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.