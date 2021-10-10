Boston Partners Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Boston Partners grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.67% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.