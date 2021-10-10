Boston Partners Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 287,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 794.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 265,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.