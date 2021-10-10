Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

