Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of BrightView worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $7,958,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,986,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

