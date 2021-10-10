Boston Partners Reduces Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

