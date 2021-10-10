Boston Partners Sells 151,990 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.78% of Orion Group worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

