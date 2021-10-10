Boston Partners Sells 155,063 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 155,063 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.29% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

