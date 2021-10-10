Boston Partners Sells 23,534 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Cowen worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.54 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

