Boston Partners Sells 24,839 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

