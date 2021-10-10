Boston Partners Sells 25,523 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.