Boston Partners Sells 26,273 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.49% of Tiptree worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

