Boston Partners Sells 26,328 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Natus Medical stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.40 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.