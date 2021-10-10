Boston Partners Sells 335,315 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boston Partners lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 335,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

